female hands corrected pillow on the bed. Concept on preparation of bed in a hotel room or at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are currently around 800 job opening at hotels in the Kansas City area, according to Indeed.com.

Filling these positions is critical to the economic health of Kansas City and Missouri.

Last year, hotel guests spent more than $8.3 billion on destinations across Missouri and hotels generated nearly $1.3 billion in federal, state and local tax revenue, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

During the busy travel time, area hotels are looking to hire quickly so they can meet the current travel demands.

Chip Rogers, the AHLA President and CEO, said 75% of respondents are increasing wages, 64% are offering greater flexibility with hours, and 36% are expanding benefits, but 87% of hotels say they are still unable to fill open positions.

“The need for workers throughout the lodging industry continues to drive historic career opportunities for hotel employees, who are enjoying near-record wages and better benefits and flexibility than ever before,” Rogers said.

The national average hotel employee income is around $23.50 per hour.