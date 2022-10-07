To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.

Earlier this summer, owners and sisters Deborah “Little” Jones and Mary “Shorty” Jones Mosley listed a $600,000 sales price, but now have cut that in half. The sale includes the restaurant’s equipment and recipes but excludes sauce sales.

The listing also previously excluded the sausage recipe, but Deborah Jones said she’s open to negotiating on that one. The property at 6706 Kaw Drive is owned by KC Fresh LLC, according to KCK property records.

The sisters received two offers, but both fell through. Jones wants to find a buyer by March and will re-evaluate the situation at that time if no one has come forward. The business sale is listed through Block & Co. Inc. and its listing agents, Daniel Brocato and Garrett Cohoon.