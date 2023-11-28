Kansas City officials look to build on the world-class promise of the UMKC Health Sciences District with new development across three city-owned properties in the Hospital Hill area.

The city recently put out a request for proposals seeking project ideas for 8.6 acres in and near the Health Sciences District.

A dozen neighboring health care institutions, including multiple University of Missouri-Kansas City schools, Children’s Mercy Hospital and University Health, launched the district in 2017. It is bounded by railroad tracks and 25th Street from north to south, and Gillham Road and Troost Avenue from west to east.

The Nov. 16 RFP says officials will favor proposals with taller, more dense residential, office or commercial uses, plus those that support or expand existing medical facilities and health sciences generally; or that include income-restricted affordable housing or public open space.

Plans that support transit, such as the Troost MAX bus line, and do not require incentives also will be preferred, according to RFP materials.

Biggest among the three sites up for grabs is a 5.9-acre property southeast of 24th and Campbell streets, within the existing Health Sciences Community Improvement District. It houses the Kansas City Health Department’s building at 2400 Troost Ave. and surface parking.

