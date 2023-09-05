KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A host of new developments reveal Kansas City is on the rise, but along with that appear to come higher rent prices.

According to research from Rent.com, the Kansas City metro has seen the most significant yearly increase.

Kansas City has jumped 16.17% in just a year for monthly rent costs.

Among the other highest risers with the Kansas City metro were Oklahoma City, Memphis, Minneapolis and Providence. Other Midwestern metros included Columbus, Detroit and Minneapolis.

The biggest rent declines were in the South with prices in New Orleans and Austin falling on either side of 13% year-over-year. Louisville, Kentucky, another Southern metro, experienced yearly declines of 5.28%.

The top 50 metropolitan areas in this analysis were determined by U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2021 according to the study’s author.