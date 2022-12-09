Mac Properties is breaking some eggs as it looks to make a more sustainable development omelette along the southern streetcar extension, with less parking than traditionally has been seen in new Kansas City apartment complexes.

The City Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended rezoning about 3 acres southwest of Armour Boulevard and Main Street, where Chicago-based Mac Properties proposes a total of 318 apartments in two new midrise buildings and a renovated U.S. Bank branch.

The commission conditioned its recommendation on Mac’s continued engagement with neighbors and community groups about parking concerns, which were a focal point of opposition among a number of Midtown residents.

Mac’s current plan provides 191 parking spaces throughout the bank branch’s garage, most of which it will preserve, and behind its new Main Street building — or about 60% as many spaces as residential units. That’s up slightly from an October iteration, which provided 183 spaces for 325 units.

The most recent iteration of Mac’s plan, submitted in mid-November, features three residential components:

A 10-story, 216-unit mixed-use building with 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail along Main Street, built in three segments that stair-step back from north to south to provide space for a public plaza.

A mixed-use renovation of a U.S. Bank branch at 1 W. Armour Blvd. with 18 units and 28,000 square feet of retail and residential amenities.

A nine-story building with 84 units, including six walk-up townhomes, southeast of Armour and Baltimore Avenue.