KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Movie theaters were some of the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While movie fans are slowly returning to watch movies on the big screen, a new effort is working to get even more customers inside theaters.

Cinema Week takes place Oct. 7-13. This is the second year for Cinema Week. More than 1,200 theaters in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean are participating.

A number of Kansas City theaters are taking part in the national campaign is an effort to support cinemas and movie theaters and remind customers what they’ve been missing.

Organizers say people can expect to see advance screening, exclusive contests and giveaways, trailer drops, discounted movie tickets, and even celebrity appearances. The perks may vary at each theater taking part in Cinema Week.

Theaters taking part in the week-long event will open with a showing of “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” Friday.

Customers will also be treated to unlimited popcorn at Cinema Week theaters during the event. The week will wrap up with theaters showing “Halloween Ends” on Oct. 13.

Participating theaters include Cinemark, Marcus, B&B Theaters, National Amusements, Studio Movie Grill, CMX Cinemas and others.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.