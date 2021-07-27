Kansas City named friendliest market for first-time homebuyers, study says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is the friendliest market for people looking to buy their first home, according to a recent study from Lending Tree, an online loan marketplace.

LendingTree ranked 50 metro areas based on average down payment amount, average down payment percentage, share of buyers using an FHA loan, percentage of buyers who have credit scores below 680, and share of homeowners who spend 30% or more of their monthly income on housing costs.

Kansas City’s average down payment was $30,219. Its down payment percentage was 10.1%. About 10% of buyers used an FHA loan, which put it toward the middle of the pack in that category.