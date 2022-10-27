KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown to the NFL Draft is underway with six months until the event puts Kansas City in the spotlight.

Representatives from the NFL provided members of Kansas City’s council an update on the massive undertaking Thursday.

“Kansas City as they say. ‘You are now on the clock, and you’re up next,'” Jon Barker, Senior Vice President of Global Events for the NFL, said. “”What we’re looking at is the World War One Memorial, the north lawn, the south lawn and then Union Station, both in front of the station and then inside the station.”

Barker told Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the rest of the city council Thursday afternoon that his team is ready to bring the 2023 NFL Draft to Union Station.

According to the NFL, Union Station will be the backdrop for the stage and people will be able to sit or stand on the lawn.

“You will see Union Station behind Mr. Goodell as we speak today,” Barker said in an interview with FOX4 after his presentation.

Plans are still underway to determine exactly what will happen on Pershing Road during the event.

“We’re still working through plans on what that fountain area looks like and what will be there and who will be able to access that area. It really depends on what day we’re talking about as well. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The days change, and they feel different, and they look different, so we’re still working through exactly where fans will access and where they’ll be able to get to,” Barker said.

Barker says fans will be able to run a 40-yard dash, kick field goals and throw footballs. They’ll have all the activities where you can measure yourself against a professional football player.

“You can also measure yourself against prospects as they went through the combine,” Braker continued. “What’s it like to do the vertical? What’s it like to do the broad jump? These are all things we want to make sure that kids and adults whether you’re eight or 85, you have an opportunity to experience.”

The draft starts Thursday, April 27th , and it goes until Saturday, April 29th. It’s free.

