KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dinner can mean much more than simply feeding your family Monday.

Minsky’s is teaming up with The Salvation Army of Greater Kansas City for “Love Beyond Pizza.”

Monday, Dec. 19, only, Minsky’s will donate 20% of all sales to the metro organization. Customers must use code LB20 when ordering online or dining at one of Minsky’s metro locations.

Osteria Il Centro is also participating in the event this evening.

Minsky’s Slice of Donation program will directly support the Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising season while also helping fund The Salvation Army’s emergency assistance programs.

The organization needs all the help it can get. The Salvation Army said its Red Kettle campaign is facing lagging donations this year, down 30% compared to this time last year.

