Unable to fend off a toxic mix of sagging advertising revenue and nearly $2 billion in debt, audio content provider Audacy reportedly has reached a deal with senior lenders to file a prepackaged bankruptcy plan in the coming weeks.

The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, reported late Tuesday that the lenders will provide financing for the Chapter 11 proceedings and are expected to own the company after the restructuring.

Philadelphia-based Audacy declined to comment on the report Wednesday. Known as Entercom Communications Corp. until 2021, Audacy owns eight radio stations in Kansas City:

WDAF-FM: 106.5 The Wolf

KWOD-AM: 1660 The Bet

KCSP-AM: 610 Sports Radio

KRBZ-FM: 96.5 The Buzz

KMBZ-FM: 98.1

KQRC-FM: 98.9 The Rock

KZPT-FM: 99.7 The Point

KMBZ-AM: 980

