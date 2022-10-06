Kansas City ranks among the most expensive U.S. cities for hotel accommodations, according to a new survey.

With an average rate of $208 per night for the cheapest available double room, the City of Fountains ranks No. 8 on Cheaphotels.org’s report of the nation’s most expensive city destinations in 2022.

The site’s researchers compared hotel rates across 36 destinations in the U.S. with populations in excess of 500,000 as well as 14 other destinations with a population of more than 250,000.

Only centrally located hotels with a three-star rating or higher were considered. The survey gathered the average price for the most affordable double room during October 2022 — the month when the Booking.com affiliate said hotel rates in most American cities usually peak.

Compared to 2021 — when rates still were being affected by the pandemic — hotel prices in Kansas City have risen 43%. The city ranked No. 12 on last year’s Cheaphotels.org survey with an average rate of $145.