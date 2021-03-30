Kansas City ranked among most lucrative metros for recent graduates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City ranks third in the nation in adjusted pay for recent college graduates, according to a report from Self Financial.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, median earnings for recent college graduates working full time is about $50,000 a year. The median earnings for recent college graduates working in the Kansas City metro is $49,000, but it’s $52,802 when adjusted for relative cost of living.

St. Louis is second, with actual median earnings of $48,000 and $53,274 adjusted.

The report noted that computer science and engineering jobs earned the most.

Data analysts focused on college graduates age 22-27 for the study. Only the 50 largest metropolitan areas were included in the analysis.

States that ranked well after the adjusted cost of living include: Kansas, Texas, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota and Ohio.

