Just one day following U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg‘s visit to Kansas City to welcome in a new $1.5 billion airport terminal, the Secretary on Tuesday announced the city has more to look forward to in terms of transportation.

Part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Reconnecting Communities pilot program, Kansas City will receive $1 million for Reconnecting Kansas City: Repairing Connections for Kansas City’s Westside Neighborhood project.

This first-of-its-kind initiative is aimed at reconnecting communities cut off from opportunity and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions. Forty-five projects across the country will receive $185 million in grants from Reconnecting Communities.

“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” Buttigieg said in Tuesday’s release. “We are proud to announce the first grantees of our Reconnecting Communities Program, which will unite neighborhoods, ensure the future is better than the past, and provide Americans with better access to jobs, health care, groceries and other essentials.”

Kansas City’s grant will be used to fund a study on how to reconnect the Westside neighborhood with the rest of the city’s commercial and residential centers. Originally home to immigrants, the diverse neighborhood includes a mix of housing, restaurants and businesses now separated by Interstate 35.

With the interstate and other rail systems closing off the Westside, the city will develop a comprehensive plan to increase mobility and connectivity to the neighborhood and find ways of addressing inequities and barriers to opportunity.

