Kansas City restaurant planning to expand after Missouri makes to-go cocktails permanent

Missouri’s passage of the cocktails to-go bill is driving one local restaurant to expand.

Calvin Vick, co-owner of KC Daiquiri Shop, said his business has been pushing for the change since it opened in 2019. The shop, which also serves Cajun and Creole-style food, opened a second area location in June at 8725 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

“Once it happened, we were just thrilled,” he said. “It made us think of expansion, and that’s why we opened the Overland Park location. That’s one of the reasons why we’re in the process of maybe opening up several other restaurants in the Missouri area.”

The bill, which legislators approved in May, was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. It allows restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go, as long as the drink is sold in a sealed, leak-proof container that’s durable. Customers also must purchase food with the order. Kansas passed a similar law in March.

Getting the bill passed was part of last year’s legislative agenda for the Missouri Restaurant Association and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association (GKCRA). Alcoholic drinks can comprise 10% to 15% of a restaurant’s sales, GKCRA Executive Director Bill Teel said. Last year, Missouri temporarily eased restrictions to allow restaurants and bars to sell alcoholic beverages to go.