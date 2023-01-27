The restaurant industry continues to face headwinds during the COVID-19 pandemic as staffing shortages, supply chain issues and inflation have taken their toll.

Here are some of the local, non-franchise restaurants that closed their doors in 2022.

Brookside Poultry Co., 751 E. 63rd St., Kansas City: In a December 2021 social media post, the fried chicken-focused restaurant announced Jan. 29, 2022 would be its last day. It opened in 2018 in the Brookside neighborhood.

Shaun Brady and Graham Farris opened Brady & Fox, a casual, family-friendly Irish-American restaurant and lounge, in the same space.

The Dubliner, 170 E. 14th St., Kansas City: The Irish pub closed in March when its lease expired. Majority owner Ryan Haverty recruited a new ownership team that includes three other entrepreneurs, Ryan Weekley, Jamie Bethke and James Eddy, to open a new pub, KC Hooley House.

The new venture will feature an upscale cocktail bar in the same location.

Plowboys Barbecue: The owners of Plowboys shuttered their remaining locations in Blue Springs and downtown Kansas City in August after deciding to retire. It closed an Overland Park location earlier.

Todd Johns, the founder, president and chief pitmaster, said he would continue to manufacture the restaurant’s sauces and rubs through a business called Plowboys Foods LLC.

