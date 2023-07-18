Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue that left multiple people dead early Sunday. (WDAF Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A business operating as an unlicensed club where three people died this summer no longer has a license to operate.

Investigators say Perfect Touch Auto Shop near East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue is an auto repair shop, but also housed an illegal after-hours club.

Nikko Manning, 22, Camden Brown, 29, and Jasity Strong, 28, died in a shooting at the unlicensed club on June 25. The shooting injured six other people.

Last week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said his director for public safety filed paperwork asking the city to revoke the license and close the business.

The mayor said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the City Revenue Division took action and revoked Perfect Touch Auto Shop’s business license, effective immediately.

The owner of Perfect Touch Auto Shop is allowed to appeal the decision and have a formal hearing.

Keivon Greene, 26, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting.

According to the probable cause statement, a girlfriend of the victims told investigators she believes the shooting started over a hug outside of the after-hours club.