KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have a new employee on the payroll.

Meet Frank.

Aramark Sports debuted the new mobile smart robot at Kauffman Stadium late last month.

A company called Tortoise HQ created the robot. The company creates robots and works to automate the retail industry.

Frank is a self-service hot dog vending machine featuring a tap-and-pay feature. It rolls around the stadium offering fans a two hot dog bundle for less than $14.

The July 22 game was the first time the technology was used at an outdoor sports stadium.

The Royals said Frank is operated remotely, but there is also a controller at the stadium, just in case Frank tries to give up hot dogs and attempts to get onto the field for some baseball.

