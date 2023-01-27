Prairie Village was Zillow Group Inc.’s most popular market of the year, unseating more exotic areas on the coasts.

Zillow analyzed page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics to show consumer demand. It looked at thousands of ZIP codes within the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a ranking of the site’s most popular U.S. cities.

Prairie Village’s population in July 2021 was 22,878, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median value of its owner-occupied housing was $333,300, and the median household income was $92,753.

“Prairie Village offers the trifecta of beautiful homes, a spectrum of accessible price points and great amenities, such as highly rated schools, community events and local shopping,” Ray Homes owner Earvin Ray said in a release. Ray Homes is part of Compass Realty Group.

