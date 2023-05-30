KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The job market is as hot as the summer temperatures outside as businesses push to hire teenagers to fill openings, according to experts.

Lifeguards are some of the most in demand jobs across the Kansas City metro again this summer. So far, parks and recreation departments believe they have enough hired and trained to keep pools open for the season.

Restaurants, retailers, and amusement parks are also hiring employees as quickly as they apply for open positions. Data kept by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the industries experienced a 5% boost to the workforce over the past month.

The data also shows 34% of teenagers aged 16 to 19 said they had jobs last month. That is up from 30% of teenagers who reported working in 2019, before the pandemic.

Some of the draw to work is because of increased hourly pay, but that isn’t the only reason.

A number of states have also made it easier for teenagers to work.

In New Jersey, 16 and 17 year olds are now allowed to work up to 50 hours a week during the summer.

Iowa passed a law last week that allows 16 and 17 year olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants. Wisconsin looking to do something similar, allowing minors as young as 14 to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants.

Many businesses are still hiring in Kansas City for both the summer months, and full-time positions.