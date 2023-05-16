KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they believe someone deliberately cut another fiber optic cable.

Communication companies use the lines to deliver cable and internet to your home or business. The recent damage disrupted service to people in Kansas City overnight.

The Kansas City TIPS Hotline said someone cut the cable near 67th and Booth Street in Kansas City around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The cable is in the same location where police believe someone cut a Charter Communications cable on April 29.

The TIPS Hotline released the following pictures of a bag and gloves that techs at the scene believe the vandals dropped during the crime.

Pictures provided by TIPS Hotline and Carter Communications

There is a $17,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest in the cases.

Communications companies believe the lines are cut by would-be copper thieves who believe they can steal copper from the cables. The fiber lines do not contain copper and have no scrap metal resell value.

Anyone with information about the person or people cutting the cables is asked to call the TIPS Hotline.