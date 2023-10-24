KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six people, including four from the Kansas City area, have been indicted for an alleged $240,000 COVID-19 pandemic fraud conspiracy.

One woman is also now facing her second conspiracy accusation.

A federal grand jury indicted 54-year-old Renetta Golden-Larimore, 31-year-old Tajona Manning and 24-year-old Tashawn Mayfield, all of Kansas City, and 25-year-old Camonte Henderson, of Raytown.

Quinniece Smith, of Dallas, Texas, and Dannisha Taylor of New Orleans, Louisiana, were also charged.

The grand jury returned the indictment Oct. 18, and it was unsealed and released Tuesday.

The indictment alleges all six participated in a conspiracy to submit fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The alleged scheme resulted in over $240,000 in fraudulent loans. Some were forgiven even though the funds weren’t used for what was specified in the application.

Court records say Golden-Larimore prepared and filed the false applications for the others. Prosecutors said she received payments between $2,000-$7,000 from the others.

The indictment also says Golden-Larimore created fake IRS forms for nonexistent businesses and inflated income for some existing businesses.

Manning, Mayfield, Henderson, Smith and Taylor each received a PPP loan of over $20,000.

In addition to conspiracy charges, Manning, Mayfield, Henderson and Taylor have also been charged with wire fraud. Smith is facing two counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, Golden-Larimore would be required to forfeit over $75,000 to the government, and the others would be required to return their PPP loan amounts as well.

Golden-Larimore is already facing charges in another April indictment for a similar conspiracy that resulted in nearly $250,000 in fraudulent PPP loans.

In that case, Golden-Larimore has already been charged with 12 counts of wire fraud in addition to conspiracy.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors also announced an Olathe woman was charged in a separate but similar case. Theresa Griswold pleaded guilty to wire fraud after obtaining a fraudulent PPP loan worth $20,832.