KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announces the name of its new aquarium.

The 600,000 gallon aquarium will include six habitats featuring dozens of exhibits. Visitors will see everything from coral to sharks to turtles inside the new building. There is even a tunnel visitors can sit in or walk through where sea life will swim over them.

After years of planning and months of work, the new aquarium will open September 1, 2023, over Labor Day Weekend.

The $75 million attraction is the single largest capital project in the Kansas City Zoo’s history. The zoo used $45 million from the zoo district sales tax, which was approved in 2011, to cover the majority of the costs. Donations covered the remaining $30 million.