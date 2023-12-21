Bar K confirmed Monday that a deal to sell the Kansas City-based company has fallen through.

In August, Arizona-based Diversified Partners — a commercial and residential real estate services company — issued a release saying that it was buying Bar K and planned to relocate the headquarters to Arizona.

It also set an ambitious goal of opening 100 new Bar K locations throughout the U.S. and Canada by 2027, which would have created hundreds of jobs. Bar K declined to comment further.

Bar K’s headquarters remains in Kansas City. In addition to its Kansas City flagship location at Berkley Riverfront, it has two other locations, one each in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

