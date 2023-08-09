Kansas City-based Bar K has fetched an acquisition deal that will catapult bold expansion plans.

Arizona-based Diversified Partners, a commercial real estate brokerage and development company, has been working on the deal for two years. Now the acquisition is in escrow.

Diversified Partners wants to open 100 new Bar K locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2027 and is targeting markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The new sites are expected to create more than 500 jobs in 2024 and 2025.

Bar K — a dog park known for its amenities for both pets and humans — opened its first location in 2018 at Kansas City’s Riverfront Park, which features a 2-acre interactive outdoor dog park, a chef-driven bar/restaurant and event space combo. Bar K also has two other locations in St. Louis and Oklahoma City.

Bar K will relocate its corporate headquarters to Arizona from Kansas City as part of the deal.

