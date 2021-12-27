Kansas City’s best new restaurants: 16 eateries make Feast, KC Magazine lists

The last two years have been difficult for restaurants in the Kansas City area, but that doesn’t mean that chefs and restaurateurs have been sitting idle.

Despite the pandemic, numerous new restaurants have opened, bringing new flavors to the area.

According to Feast and Kansas City magazine, there are 16 regional eateries deserving of the designation “best new restaurants.”

They range from a ghost kitchen burger place you can only order online to a French-style bistro.

While each publication used different standards for selecting their top new restaurants, three eateries made both lists. Those are:

Taco Naco KC Market & Taqueria, 8220 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park

Tailleur, 3933 Main St. in Kansas City

The Town Company, located inside Hotel Kansas City at 1228 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City