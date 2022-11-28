KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bier Station, a popular craft beer bar and restaurant in Waldo, will soon have new ownership.

Current owner John Couture announced Monday he has reached an agreement with City Barrel owners to purchase Bier Garden and its building.

City Barrel currently operates a brewery and pub in Kansas City’s Crossroads districts. Couture wrote on Facebook that City Barrel’s owners have been interested in opening a second taproom in Waldo.

“City Barrel is a terrific, local company that will build on the craft-beer focus Bier Station had developed,” Couture said.

After nearly a decade in business, Couture said the decision wasn’t easy.

“Bier Station has become so much more than a beer pub with a national reputation and beer to go. It’s a fixture in our neighborhood … and has developed into a focal point for community giving and civic engagement,” Couture said.

Couture said although he loves beer, his true passion is in political activism, and he wants to move in that direction.

He added that he’s confident the building and business are in good hands with City Barrel owners Joe Giammanco, James Stutsman and Grant Waner.

Giammanco said the City Barrel team plans to preserve Bier Station’s work by providing “friendly service, locally focused food options, fresh AF beers, crafted cocktails and unique wines.”

Couture said his last day as owner is Dec. 31, almost 10 years to the day from Bier Station’s grand opening.

