KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carter Broadcast Group has new reason to celebrate.

In honor of it’s 73rd anniversary in Kansas City, Carter Broadcast Group launched a new R&B station. Carter Broadcast Group bought Topeka’s 106.9 radio station which played Classic Country.

Now the station will play artists like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Silk Sonic, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Michael Jackson and SWV.

Carter Broadcast Company is the oldest Black-owned, family operated radio broadcast company in the U.S.

Andrew Skip Carter founded the company and KPRS during segregation in 1950. He played original music by Black artists that wasn’t played on the radio anywhere else.

“Because we’ve been in the market for a long time we know the market and we know the music. With us launching this new radio station, this allows us to give back to our community, give them another source for great R&B music and we know that we can provide it better than any other radio station in this market,” Myron Fears with Carter Broadcast Group said.

The new station will also carry the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, weekdays from 5-9 a.m.

Listeners can also get the new RNB 106.9 FM on the RNB 106.9 mobile app, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Echo, Google Home and online at mb.1069.com.