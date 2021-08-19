Kansas City’s College Basketball Experience announces reopening plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National College Basketball Hall of Fame and The College Basketball Experience announce reopening plans. The two attractions closed 18-months ago after a car crashed into the building and then because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting August 26, the Hall of Fame and CBE will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The attractions will also be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The College Basketball Experience said it’s also added precautions and will follow location ordinances and national guidelines. That means masks will be required for anyone inside the venue. It is also prepared to enforce capacity restrictions if needed.

“The CBE’s main concern will always be the safety of our customers while they visit our venue. Our efforts over the last several months coupled with City mandates will help to ensure a safe environment for our guests,” Kevin Henderson, CEO, said.

The venue asks customers to refer to its website for the most current guidelines. Tickets may also be purchased online or at the box office.

The College Basketball Experience is also gearing up to host the annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the Hall of Fame Classic Basketball Tournament.

Six former players and two former coaches will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in November. They include:

Maryland’s late Len Bias

UCLA’s David Greenwood

Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins

Ohio State’s Jim Jackson

North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison

Kansas’ Paul Pierce

Coach Rick Byrd

Coach Tom Penders

The Hall of Fame Classic Basketball Tournament includes Cincinnati, Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas State November 22nd and 23rd. Games are played at T-Mobile Center, tickets will go on sale later this summer.