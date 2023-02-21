KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plan to rehab Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram Studio in Kansas City will receive a huge boost.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II plans to present a $2 million check to Thank You Walt Disney, Inc. for its KC IMAGINE Project Wednesday morning.

The money comes from Community Project Funding Cleaver secured for the historic studio.

The group is working to restore the studio into a digital media training and job creation site. It will also provide a location for professional development programs and provide enrichment for the area.

The project is one of 15 community projects Cleaver worked to secure $40 million in federal funding to complete.

Other projects include a new substance abuse treatment center at University Health, a pedestrian bridge to connect MLK Park and its new playground to nearby schools, millions to make changes to the 18th and Vine District, and affordable housing.