Kansas City’s Double Shift Brewing brings canned beer to local grocery, liquor stores

Beers from Kansas City-based Double Shift Brewing Co. can now be found at grocery and liquor stores throughout Kansas City. (Photo courtesy Double Shift Brewing Co.)

Beers from Kansas City-based Double Shift Brewing Co. can now be found at grocery and liquor stores throughout Kansas City.

Founded in 2015, Double Shift is at 420 E. 18th St. in the Crossroads Arts District, across the street from Grinders. It’s been distributing kegs through Missouri since signing a distribution agreement with St. Louis-based Craft Republic in March 2018. It expanded keg distribution to Kansas in February 2019 after signing an agreement with Standard Beverage Corp.

But Double Shift never distributed canned beer, until now.

“Canning has been a real learning experience, but it is very humbling to see the excitement in the taproom and in the marketplace for the Double Shift brand,” Double Shift Head Brewer and graphic designer Jon Conway said in a release. “It makes it worth the effort. We thank everyone for their support, and we hope you savor every drop.”

Two of Double Shift’s brands now can be found in cans: a single hopped mosaic IPA called Tessellation (6.7% ABV) and a Horchata-inspired milk stout called Oridiata (6.5% ABV). Double Shift plans to sprinkle in distribution of special and seasonal blends. The first will be Yard Beer, a Helles Lager (4.5% ABV), that will will show up in stores this month.