The Historic City Market arch sign in the River Market business area in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March brings changes to the Farmers Market at Kansas City’s City Market.

The attraction is now open on both Saturday and Sunday for the spring season. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The market also added a new guest services booth for customers who need help, or shoppers using SNAP benefits. The walkup window is located in the southeast corner of City Market Square.

The market expects more than 100 vendors to fill the area in 2023.

Returning vendors include:

Norm’s Gourmet Snacks

McFarland’s Plants and Vegetables

Sweet Delights Bakery

Lavender Hill Farm

New vendors include:

KC Peniel Garden

Ranger Farms Mushrooms

Beky Food (Venezuelan street food)

Whispering Wings butterfly artwork

Starting next month a rotation of local artists will be located along Walnut Street on Sundays.

Right now the glass doors are closed because of the cold, allowing customers to shop comfortably in the enclose pavilions and walkways that a lightly heated.

As soon as the weather gets warmer, the doors will be opened, returning the area to an open air market.

In May, customers will be able to sample and buy local wines and spirits. There will also be a new Wednesday Flower Market. The market will feature plants, shrubs, vegetable starts, and other options. The flower market will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in May.