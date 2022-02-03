Kansas City startup Fit Truk is ready to rev up growth through franchising.

Co-founders and fitness industry experts Hailee Bland-Walsh and Josh Guffey are finalizing the franchise structure and plan to make a big push during the IHRSA’s national fitness convention in June in Miami Beach, Florida.

The two already have received ample interest, including from prospective franchisees in California, Virginia and Texas, Bland-Walsh said.

Fit Truk is akin to a “fitness party bus”, she said. For the prototype, the two co-founders converted an ambulance into a fitness truck that features flat screen LED displays, a solar panel system, weather-proof sound system and app-controlled LED lights to set the mood for workouts.

A variety of strength-training equipment is attached to the exterior and includes dip bars, a squat rack, a commercial cable station, pull-up bars and more.

Small group classes are led by a certified personal trainer, and workouts can be modified based on an individual’s fitness level and experience. The interior includes a temperature-controlled office for franchisees to respond to emails and schedule appointments.