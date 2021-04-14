Kansas City’s former Isle of Capri casino to start $40 million redevelopment this summer

Kansas City’s former Isle of Capri site, now called Casino KC, will undergo a $40 million development starting in June 2021. (Photo courtesy JCJ Architecture)

Casino KC’s new owners hope to roll triple sevens with a redevelopment project they say could bring about amenities competitive in both the Kansas City metro area and nationwide casino markets.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp., formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., anticipates breaking ground this summer on the first phase of the transformation to the former Isle of Capri.

Up first is a reskinning of the casino’s riverboat-themed exterior to replace it with modernized color-changing angled panels and a 35,596-square-foot retail and dining frontal addition, to be completed over about a year of construction.

A permit application filed March 16 with the Federal Aviation Administration, in connection with the 45-foot-tall casino addition, lists a work schedule running from June 1 to Dec. 1, 2022.

A second phase of development, to include a seven-story, 150-room hotel and a 3,000-seat amphitheater, could follow on an as-yet undetermined time frame, as could an expansion of the existing parking garage to double its 609 spaces.