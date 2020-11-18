Kansas City’s Fox and Pearl picked for ‘Best New Restaurants in America’ list by Esquire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City restaurant made the cut for Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants In America” list, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The magazine picked 23 restaurants and said it released its annual list during a pandemic because it wants to support and celebrate the restaurants that are “fighting the fight every day.”

Kansas City’s Fox and Pearl, which opened in July 2019 at 2143 S. Summit St., ranked No. 10. Earlier this year, chef and co-owner Vaughn Good was named a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Midwest category.

Esquire pointed out that Fox and Pearl’s menu changes frequently and that some of the must-try items include rabbit potpie, beef-heart tartare and the pork terrine with fried duck liver.

Read more about Esquire’s ranking, as well as reaction from Vaughn Good, on the Kansas City Business Journal.