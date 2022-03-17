LENEXA, Kan. — A metro relief organization sent a shipment of aid to Ukraine.

Heart to Heart loaded 50-pallets of medicines and medical supplies into a truck at it’s Lenexa headquarters Thursday morning. The shipment is worth more than $20 million dollars. It was sent to Poland and will be distributed by Hope Worldwide into hospitals and clinics throughout Ukraine.

The shipment also included more than 10,000 hygiene kits that will be sent to Romania, Poland, and other countries housing refugees from Ukraine.

Lenexa-based Heart to Heart International also has a team in Eastern Europe meeting with organizations in Poland to help coordinate resources and aid arriving daily.

The organization said it continues to evaluate and process requests for medicine, supplies and other needs from other nonprofit organizations and governments as the fighting in Ukraine continues.

Heart to Heart is also taking monetary donations online to help with this humanitarian crisis and other needs in the U.S. and around the world.

