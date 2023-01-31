KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An immersive experience is so popular, it plans to stay open an extra month to let even more people see it.

Immersive Van Gogh is extended through Feb. 26, 2023, at Zona Rosa. The experience opened in April 2022.

Visitors are able to step inside van Gogh’s iconic works as they move through the display. The immersive experience is completed by music created especially for the attraction.

Thousands of people in the Kansas City area have already visited the installation.

Tickets for Lighthouse Immersive’s “Immersive Van Gogh” are on sale online with prices starting at $39.99.

Similar immersive productions like King Tut, the Sistine Chapel, and the Nutcracker have also been in Kansas City in the past year.