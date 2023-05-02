KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announces the attraction will soon be on the move.

Bob Kendrick announced plans to build a new facility to house the museum near East 19th Street and The Paseo.

The new building will be 30,000 square feet and include the latest technology to promote diversity, inclusion, and equality, while telling the stories of the stars who played in the Negro Leagues and overcame social adversity to play the game they loved, according to Kendrick.

The new building will be located adjacent to the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center, which is housed in former Paseo YMCA building.

Kendrick said the new home of the Negro Leagues Museum is 33 years in the making.

From a one room office to America’s National Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.



An international hub for Negro Leagues and social history. Future generations will be inspired by those who dared to dream.



This is our pitch for the future. #NLBM



🔗: https://t.co/pER7zk6azp pic.twitter.com/i3U373S6SG — Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (@NLBMuseumKC) May 2, 2023

Jackson County Executive Frank White, who played with the Kansas City Royals, says he knows how much the new building would mean to the players in the Negro Leagues.

“This was a dream of all the Negro Leagues players. This is what Buck O’Neil, this is what they wanted to see. We’re sitting here today in that first dream. Today, that dream just took another step and I’m sure all those guys looking down on us now are really excited about where we’ve gone with this museum,” White said.

Bank of America awarded the museum a $1 million grant to help the new facility become reality. The project is expected to cost about $25 million. The museum has a capital campaign underway to raise the remainder of the funding.

Kendrick says he expects the new campus to become the gateway into Kansas City’s famed Historic 18th & Vine District.