KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ripple Glass expands to help clean up another city.

The glass recycling company, bought by Houston-based Strategic Materials Inc. earlier this year, used Earth Day to announced it’s purple recycling bins can now be found in Atlanta.

Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing Co.-founded company, began operating in 2009. Since its launch, Ripple Glass says it quadrupled the rate of glass recycling in the Kansas City area.

Ripple Glass collects glass to be recycled from more than 100 locations across the metro. The company collects more than 900 tons of glass from those locations every week.

The company also offers recycling pickup for bars, restaurants and other businesses.

Ripple Glass also partners with area schools and other organizations on education programs about the benefits of glass recycling.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2023, Ripple Glass will be at the following locations giving away sunglasses, bottle openers, and other merchandise.

Party for the Planet Kansas City Zoo Saturday, April 22nd – Sunday, April 23rd 10am – 3pm



Earth Beat Festival 1105 Hickory Street, Kansas City, MO Saturday, April 22nd 11am – 5pm

