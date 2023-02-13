KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Patrick Mahomes’ charity is cashing in following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win.

Fans and organizations are making donations to his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to honor Mahomes and his latest Super Bowl win.

The charity had already provided 136,000 meals and more than $2.5 million in charitable grants in the two years since it was founded.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she also plans to make a donation to Mahomes’ Foundation.

Her donation will be in the form of the $165 she won betting on the Chiefs.

Kelly placed $15 on the Chiefs winning it all in the state’s first legal sports bet last year. The $165 donation will be her initial $15 wager, plus all the money she won on the bet.

“It turns out the Chiefs are always a good bet,” Governor Kelly said. “I chose my wager in September because I believe in Patrick Mahomes and the team. They are the reason I won this bet, and I’m more than happy to give my winnings to support all the good work Patrick is doing throughout the Kansas City community.”

State Farm also announced a large donation to the foundation after Mahomes won the league MVP Award Thursday. The company said it would donate $15,015.15 to 15 and the Mahomies in honor of the Chiefs star.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation says it works to better the lives of children across the Kansas City metro.