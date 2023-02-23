KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly returned to a Kansas City, Kan. casino to cash in on the first legal sports bet made in Kansas. b

Kelly bet $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII. She made the bet in September after sports betting became legal in the state.

That $15 bet turned into $165 as soon as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this month.

Thursday, Kelly returned to Barstool Sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino to collect her winnings.

The governor said her decision to bet on the Chiefs is partially due to the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Because of his determination to win, Kelly said she plans to donate her $165 in winnings to Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. Hollywood Casino said it also donated a $1,500 check to 15 and the Mahomies to support the charity’s work in the community.

Gov. Kelly said the Kansas City Chiefs are always a good bet.

“I’ve been asked if I wish I had put more than $15 down. The answer is of course. If I had, I’d be contributing much more to such a great cause,” Kelly said.

The first month of legalized sports betting in Kansas generated more than $1.3 million in revenue for the state. By December that number increased to $10.6 million, according to Kelly.