KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Renderings of Kansas Speedway’s new Highline District in Turn 1. Provided by Kansas Speedway.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new fan experience is coming to Kansas Speedway, just in time for NASCAR weekend.

The Speedway will unveil it’s new Highline District. Located in Turn 1, the new district will provide new food, drink, and entertainment options. It will also allow fans to enjoy races at the same time.

The new entertainment area will include two Chicken N Pickle pickleball courts, live music, yard games, and areas for pictures. Adults will also find exclusive drinks featuring Cabo Wabo Tequila.

The Highline District is open to anyone who all Kansas Speedway ticket holders and campers.

“We are so excited about providing this revolutionary upgrade to our fan experience,” Pat Warren, Kansas Speedway President, said. “We will continue looking for ways to making it even better in the months ahead as we create fun opportunities for fans to make memories that last a lifetime.”

The Highline Club will open for NASCAR Weekend May 6.

There is also a ticket option providing a seat for races in the new Highline Club. It’s sold out for the AdventHealth 400, on May 7, but there are tickets available for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series/NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series doubleheader on Saturday, May 6.