Kansas State University is looking to expand its innovation campus in Olathe in an effort to spur more economic development.

The Olathe City Council approved a real estate contract and development agreement Tuesday with K-State’s Olathe Innovation Campus and VanTrust Real Estate to construct a new office building on nearly 11 acres in the bioscience park at the northwest corner of Valley Road and Clay Blair Boulevard.

Once construction is complete, K-State Olathe then would lease the facility from VanTrust for bioanalytical testing, advanced manufacturing and lab work.

“We partnered with them to really start that initial phase of exploration and due diligence and feasibility of what would an additional building look like that would support our needs,” said Benjamin Wolfe, dean and CEO of the K-State Olathe campus.

