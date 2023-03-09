Made of KC Food Hall at new KCI terminal (Rendering by Silhouette Design Architecture)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pitmasters and barbecue teams have an opportunity to win the chance to plate food at one of the hottest spots in town.

Registration is open for teams who hope to compete in the second “Made for Kansas City BBQ Championship” and open in Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal.

The prize is a 12-month licensing agreement with airport contractor, Outstanding Hospitality Management. The winning team’s recipes will be served at the airport to thousands of travelers flying into Kansas City.

“We are putting Kansas City and barbecue as the front porch to greet visitors to this great city, with a taste of place and the first-of-its-kind airport barbecue restaurant,” Milan Patel, OHM president, said.

Interested teams must register through the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s website before midnight on March 14. Teams must meet the following requirements to compete:

Based in Kansas or Missouri

Located within 60 miles of Kansas City International Airport

KCBS registered pitmaster for at least one year prior to the date of the competition

Competed in a minimum of three KCBS-sanctioned barbeque competitions in the past three years (2020-2022)

There are 45 spots available in this year’s competition, nine more than last year. If more than 45 teams register, all qualified entries will be placed into a drawing for the 45 available spots. The drawing will be held on March 15th at 5 p.m.

The actual competition will take place June 9-10 at Worth Harley-Davidson in Kansas City, Missouri.

Black Magic won the inaugural competition and just opened with the grand opening of the new terminal.