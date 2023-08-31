OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College is hosing a job fair soon, trying to help the 865 workers laid off locally at Yellow Corp.

The trucking company later declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt.

Democratic Kansas Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Workforce Partnership Executive Director Keely Schneider, and Small Business Development Center Regional Director Jessica Johnson talked to a small group of people at the Regnier Center inside the community college late Thursday morning.

“A little over 50 employers I believe are going to be in attendance,” Johnson said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “Then there’s going to be workshops and then people on hand to help with resume writing to really kind of bring full circle helping those get reemployed.”

The Yellow Re-Employment Job Fair is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Small Business Development Center, which is part of JCCC.

AdventHealth, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Evergy, Overland Park Police, WaterOne, UPS, Titan Technologies, Olathe Public Schools and other employers will be there.

Schneider said the first step a former Yellow worker needs to take after they were laid off is to file for unemployment through the state of Kansas, even if you live in Missouri.

“If that business was actually in one of our counties like it was here, if the person lives on the Missouri side, it doesn’t matter,” Schneider said. “We can still serve them.”

Workforce Partnership can help people file for unemployment. Schneider’s nonprofit can also help people look for work after a business lays people off in Leavenworth, Wyandotte or Johnson counties.

“Sharice Davids was mentioning that there are a lot of people who have been working for Yellow for 20, 30 years,” Schneider continued. “They may not have had a job search for a really long time, so these new applicant tracking systems, applying online, that may be a very different thing for many people.”

Yellow Corp. had a large facility on Roe Avenue, just south of Interstate 435. Its headquarters were there for the better part of 50 years before Yellow moved to Nashville last year.