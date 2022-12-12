A company that started out in Olathe in 1875 is planning a big comeback in 2023, following a 45-year hiatus.

Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted a one-of-a-kind boot tailored for cowboys, is bringing back his family’s business legacy.

Hyer Boots is known for its unique authenticity, innovation and expertise in making boots for real cowboys and cowgirls, and Lawless, after discovering his family’s legacy looking through his grandmother’s archives, is reviving the iconic brand, according to a Tuesday release.

“My great, great grandfather is credited as the inventor of one of the most recognizable representations of the American West – the cowboy boot,” Lawless said in the release.

“I feel profoundly honored and humbled to carry that legacy forward, and am deeply grateful for the support of Teton Ridge as they provide great resources to drive our business forward.”

Teton Ridge saw the incredible comeback story of Hyer Boots and made an investment to help restore this piece of American history, according to Emily Caste, chief brand and creative officer for Teton Ridge.