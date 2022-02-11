The Chiefs won’t be making a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, but one Kansas City team will take the field — or at least the stage.

Lenexa-based Henderson Engineers was the lead engineer for the 70,000-seat, $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. The centerpiece to a 298-acre mixed-use development, SoFi is the largest project in Henderson history.

The firm provided services for SoFi’s acoustics, audio-video, electrical, fire protection, mechanical, plumbing, security and telecom design, working alongside HKS Architects, the Turner-AECOM Hunt Joint Venture and Walter P Moore.

“We couldn’t really ask for a bigger project than SoFi,” said Ryan Starkovich, venue senior executive at Henderson. “It’s a monumental one, to say the least.”

The multipurpose stadium, which opened in September 2020, includes engineering and technology systems designed to create an enjoyable environment for as many as 100,000 fans while allowing for venue flexibility. Henderson also led the building systems design for the stadium’s club spaces, suites and VIP areas, press box, concessions, locker rooms and underground parking.