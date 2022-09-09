KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Auto Show has returned to Bartle Hall after being on hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the industry is still struggling to come back from supply shortages.

Anyone who’s tried to buy a vehicle this year knows it hasn’t been easy. A computer chip shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles, forcing many buyers to wait and pay sticker price or more.

Prices for used cars remain high, with buyers often paying more for a used car than what that same car cost to buy new.

At the auto show, there’s evidence of limited inventory for buyers, with the notable absence of displays from some manufacturers, including Honda. But when consumers are able to get a new car, show organizers claim the vehicles are better than they’ve ever been.

“Availability in the short term is going to continue as it is now,” Larry Carl, CEO of the Auto Dealers Association of Kansas City, said. “Forecasters and economic experts are looking at 2023 and possibly into 2024. This may be the new normal for still another 12 to 18 months. But it’s still very difficult to predict. Recent actions by the administration with the microchip investment may help that, but it’s going to take a while to get online.”

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has focused attention on electric vehicles, with the government offering a $7,500 tax credit on the purchase of an electric vehicle, beginning for most models next year.

Many of the latest electric vehicles are on display for buyers to check out, including: Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Volkswagen ID-4, Kia EV-6 and a Subaru Solterra prototype.

There’s also an indoor electric vehicle ride along where consumers can see what it’s like to drive in an electric car.

Admission to the auto show, now through Sunday, is $20 per adult at the box office, or $15 each if purchased online at kcautoshow.com.

