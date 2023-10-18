Kansas City-based VMLY&R is becoming an even bigger powerhouse with its merger with fellow WPP Plc. agency, New York-based Wunderman Thompson.

The combined entity now is the world’s largest creative company, employing more than 30,000 people in 64 markets, according to a WPP release.

As part of the merger, VMLY&R is harkening back to its Kansas City roots with its name. The combined company will be known as VML — the name VMLY&R had before merging with Y&R in 2018.

The original VML was founded in 1992 by local industry veterans John Valentine, Scott McCormick and Crag Ligibel whose initials form VML.

Jon Cook, based in Kansas City, now is VML’s global CEO. When he joined the first iteration of VML in 1996, the agency had two offices, fewer than 30 employees and one big client: Northwest Airlines in Minneapolis.

VMLY&R now employs 13,000, including about 800 in Kansas City. Its notable clients include Wendy’s, Colgate-Palmolive, Ford and The Coca-Cola Co.

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.