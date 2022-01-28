Christopher Elbow, owner and founder of the iconic artisanal chocolate business Christopher Elbow Chocolates, exits the ice cream business.

According to Kansas City magazine, Elbow sold Fairway Creamery, a combination doughnut and ice cream shop located at 5938 Mission Road in Fairway, to three new owners.

Ali and Stephanie Shirazi, who previously owned the Kansas City restaurants Westside Cafe and Shiraz, and Shonda Warner, owner of Farmacopia Farms, are the new owners.

Elbow, who considers himself a doughnut aficionado, traveled to doughnut shops throughout the U.S., including Doughnut Vault in Chicago and Du’s Donuts in Brooklyn, to perfect the recipes for the business before it opened.

The ice cream side of the business initially launched using products from Elbow’s Glacé Artisan Ice Cream concept. According to The Kansas City Star, Ali Shirazi has been making ice cream for Glacé, which closed its original Kansas City location in 2020 and a Leawood location in 2017, and Fairway Creamery, which opened in 2019.