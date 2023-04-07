KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Current’s co-founders is on a prestigious list.

KC Current co-founder and owner Angie Long was named to The Business Journal’s Bizwomen 100. Long joins a list that features 100 women who are leading in their local business communities, from entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 CEOs.

Long has led trailblazing investments with the first purpose-built training complex for a women’s professional team, which opened in June 2022, as well as the KC Current’s new stadium, which will open in 2024 on Kansas City’s Berkeley Riverfront.

Long is also the chief investment officer at Palmer Square Capital Management, a well-known global investment firm managing $26 billion in assets.

Before that, the former rugby All-American at Princeton spent more than a decade working on Wall Street and was named managing director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. at age 29.

She held several senior roles there, including deputy head of North America credit trading.

“It is an incredible honor to be highlighted in this national recognition of top businesswomen impacting their communities,” Long said in a statement.

“I love our region, my hometown and I plan for the Kansas City Current to continue being a massive force driving our community forward.”

Long isn’t the only Kansas City woman to make the Business Journal’s list.

Qiana Thomason, CEO of Health Forward Foundation, was also named to the Bizwoman 100.

Her nonprofit provides resources to eliminate health barriers for the Kansas City area’s underserved populations. Health Forward is in a prime position to address such a big issue, with $22.6 million in total grants awarded last year, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Health Forward Foundation also plans to open a new headquarters on Kansas City’s east side in 2025